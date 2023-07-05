Government employees who drive two-wheelers and arrive for work without a helmet for the second time in a department will not be allowed entry and marked as absent.

The initiative is a part of the statewide campaign for road safety that is being held from July 17 to 31.

“On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the road safety fortnight will be organised on the basis of the action plan of the departments related to it, including, transport, home, public works department, medical and education department,” the government spokesman said.

A meeting of the district road safety committee will also be organised as part of the road safety fortnight. In this regard, a district road safety action plan will be prepared and sent to the transport commissioner by the end of the fortnight.

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of road accidents and resultant deaths by raising public awareness of traffic rules in the state.

It is noteworthy that as compared to last year, there has been an increase of 5.5 per cent in road accidents and 4.2 per cent in the number of deaths caused by it.

Officers from the relevant departments will also participate in the campaign. The office-bearers of buses, trucks, auto unions, and NGOs related to transport will be called, and their opinions solicited.

In schools, students will be administered an oath after school prayer to follow the rules while receiving information about road safety.

“Many events will be organised during the road safety fortnight. With the assistance of the Save Life Foundation, drivers will receive training in safe driving and first responder skills in all 75 districts during this time.

“A workshop related to basic and advanced life support will be organized for medical and paramedical students by the department of surgery and orthopaedics of the medical college on behalf of the department of medical education,” the spokesman said.

