The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief to its pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2023.

In a late-night decision on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it would benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

“In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state staff and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the UP government, the government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent from 38 per cent to 42 per cent from January 1, 2023,” he added.

Further details are awaited.

