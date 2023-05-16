INDIA

UP govt hikes DA by 4% for state employees & pensioners

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief to its pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2023.

In a late-night decision on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it would benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

“In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state staff and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the UP government, the government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent from 38 per cent to 42 per cent from January 1, 2023,” he added.

Further details are awaited.

20230517-044403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa Forward opts out of NDA; blames CM for corruption, dishonesty

    Effect of rom-coms on real-life dating

    Rajasthan govt to organise Sundarkand Path on Hanuman Jayanti in Jaipur

    Vivek Agnihotri, Kapil Sharma add a new chapter to ‘The Kashmir...