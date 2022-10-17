INDIA

UP govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

In a tweet on Monday midnight, the Chief Minister’s office said, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners.”

Further details are awaited.

