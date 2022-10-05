INDIA

UP govt invites designs for Deepotsav logo

NewsWire
0
0

The UP tourism department has invited entries for designing logo for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

Deepotsav is organised on the eve of Diwali every year in Ayodhya.

According to official sources, participants can send their entries and winners will get prizes. The event is special as the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat is illuminated with earthen lamps (diyas) on the occasion.

These celebrations began after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in the state in March 2017. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presides over Deepotsav celebrations.

Since then, the state government has been regularly organising Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

During the last Deepotsav celebrations in November 2021, Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu River was illuminated with 9,41,551 diyas creating a Guinness world record for illuminating the largest number of earthen lamps at one place.

For this year’s Deepotsav, the Ayodhya administration has set a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas at Ram Ki Paidi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also inaugurate Queen Hoe Memorial Park here on the occasion.

20221005-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Big Tech won’: Manish Tewari on withdrawal of data protection bill

    Mohan Bhagwat meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

    Army rescues woman in distress in J&K’s Poonch

    Covid strategy remains same irrespective of variants: Harsh Vardhan