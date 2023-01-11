HEALTHINDIA

UP govt launches campaign to identify multiple diseases

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a campaign under which it will identify multiple diseases.

The campaign known as “Ekikrit Nikshay Diwas (END)” will be held on the 15th of each month.

The Nikshay Diwas was organised on the same day every month to identify TB cases but under END, patients of filariasis, malaria, chikungunya, kala azar and leprosy will also be targeted for early diagnosis, a government order stated.

“Just as TB patients were identified and their treatment was initiated, the identification and treatment for filariasis, malaria, chikungunya, kala azar and leprosy patients will also be done in the same manner,” the order read.

“The idea behind such an initiative of focusing on more than one disease will ensure identification and treatment do not have a gap. If health staff visits one house and identifies more than one disease the outcome will be better,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

At present, community health officers are being trained for the purpose and later, the entire process will be done via e-Kawach app, the order read.

The state has a target to eliminate TB by the year 2025, while leprosy, filariasis, malaria, chikungunya by 2030 and kala azar by the end of this year only.

Uttar Pradesh has 51 districts affected with filariasis, 6 districts with kala azar and cases of TB, leprosy, malaria and chikungunya are identified from across the state at present, according to the data.

On December 15 during the Nikshay Diwas, 2,80,187 patients were examined in the OPDs and samples of 23,096 were taken.

Among 700 TB was confirmed and some were advised further tests. In all, treatment of 695 has begun, according to data from the health department.

20230111-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shops, businesses in TN district can operate till 10 p.m.

    Gurugram hospital asks Centre for uninterrupted oxygen supply

    Thailand logs highest single-day spike of 1,335 Covid cases

    Kerala’s TPR falls below 20% but caution must: Vijayan