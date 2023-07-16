Lucknow, July 16: The Uttar Pradesh government has laid out conditions concerning the subsidy available on the purchase of electric vehicles under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022.

As per a government order (GO) issued by principal secretary, transport, L Venkateshwarlu, customers who have purchased electric vehicles in the state after October 14, 2022, will have to apply on the portal to get a subsidy from the government.

Under this, the date of notification of the Purchase Subsidy Promotion Scheme will be effective from October 14, 2022, to October 13, 2023.

“To get the purchase subsidy incentive, eligible applicants have to apply to the web portal upevsubsidy.in. Eligible applicants will include those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the date of notification of the policy. Those who do not apply within the prescribed time limit will not get the benefit of the subsidy,” a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to the GO, the distribution of purchase subsidy in each vehicle category will be done as per the arrangement contained in the policy. According to this, a 15 per cent subsidy will be given on the factory price of e-vehicles purchased in the state.

The first two lakh 2-wheeler electric vehicles will be provided with a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per vehicle. Similarly, the first 25,000 four-wheeler electric vehicles purchased will get a subsidy to the extent of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle.On the other hand, the initial 400 e-buses (non-government) purchased in the state will get the benefit of subsidy to the extent of Rs 20 lakh per vehicle.

Up to 10 per cent of the factory cost will be allowed on the e-goods carrier. The subsidy will be available on the purchase of the first 1000 e-goods carriers to the extent of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle.

A purchase subsidy to individual buyers will be admissible on the purchase of only one two-wheeler or four-wheeler or e-bus or e-goods carrier.

Purchase subsidies to aggregators, and fleet operator buyers will be admissible on the purchase of a maximum of 10 two-wheelers or four-wheelers and the purchase of a maximum of five e-buses or e-goods carriers.Purchase subsidy under this scheme will be admissible to any buyer only once during the effective period of this scheme.

