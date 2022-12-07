INDIA

UP govt orders probe into students’s death

A probe has been ordered in the murder of Ronil Sarkar, a class 12 student in Kanpur, who was found dead in a forest area in state capital Lucknow last month, a Uttar Pradesh Minister said.

The probe team is expected to submit its report in seven days.

“The police failed to act when the family informed them that Ronil was missing. The killers are still at large. The district police shot one Shekhu in a fake encounter. The family has demanded that the CBI investigates the case,” said Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai.

He added that Ronil’s parents had been awaiting justice even 36 days after his murder.

Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna, said the police were trying to solve the murder case and nab the culprit.

“I have directed the Kanpur police to work the murder case and ensure that no action is taken against any innocent person,” Khanna added.

Ronil, a student of class 12 at the Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Shyam Nagar, Chakeri, went missing on October 31 while returning home from school and was found allegedly murdered on November 1 morning in the jungles on the side of the railway track near Bhagwant Tatiya in Shyam Nagar.

