The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into a case where a woman, accused of theft, committed suicide at an Asha Jyoti Kendra in Kanpur.

It was revealed during preliminary findings that the police had arbitrarily kept the accused woman at the centre which was against the norms.

“The centre caters to domestic violence victims, forgotten, abandoned and destitute women. The accused cannot be kept in the centre,” a senior official said.

Subsequently, District Magistrate Neha Sharma has formed an inquiry committee under Additional City Magistrate Vanya Singh to investigate the matter.

“Those found guilty will be brought to book,” Sharma said.

The centre’s manager has also been asked to clarify.

DCP Raveena Tyagi will investigate the role of the police in the whole matter and the probe has to be completed within a week.

20220511-081401