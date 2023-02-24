BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UP govt spent Rs 19.5 cr on foreign tours, got proposals worth Rs 7.12L cr

NewsWire
0
0

The UP government spent over Rs 19. 5 crore in sending delegations of ministers and bureaucrats to different countries for inviting investments in the run-up to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit (GIS).

The delegation brought in 149 proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

This was stated by the state government in response to a question raised by SP legislator Mehboob Ali.

Replying to a query, state minister for industrial development Jaswant Saini said that as many as eight delegations led by deputy chief ministers – Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, industry minister Nand Gopal Nandi, MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh and assembly speaker Satish Mahana visited various countries including United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, UAE, Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden Mexico, Brazil and Argentina to seek investment.

Saini said that the delegations managed to receive 149 proposals worth Rs 7. 12 lakh crore.

The state government also held roadshows in eight cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

After the GIS, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the state government received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 33. 5 lakh crore.

Yogi Adityanath has also said that the state government would be organising yet another ground-breaking ceremony in the next six months.

To another question, Saini said that the actual investments which the state has received between 2017 and 2022 is worth Rs 65,261 crore. He said that investment proposals worth Rs 1. 43 lakh crore are in different stages of approvals.

20230224-133603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Outlook for Q2 manufacturing improves; high cost of production causes worry

    TN power utility to conduct feasibility study for 2500 MW hydropower...

    Africa could prevent over 8.5L deaths per year by taking climate...

    Govt to enhance electric vehicles’ testing facilities from next fiscal