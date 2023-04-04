INDIA

UP govt suspends officials of Bareilly, Banda & Prayagraj jails

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the jailors of Bareilly and Banda district for providing facilities to Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmad in Bareilly jail and Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, in Banda jail.

Senior jail superintendent of Naini jail in Prayagraj, Shashikant Singh, has also been suspended on charges of laxity.

Action against these officials was taken on a report submitted by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) jail R.N. Pandey.

It may be recalled that Ashraf, lodged in Bareilly jail, was found to be in touch with the shooters who allegedly killed Umesh Pal, a witness in another murder, in Prayagraj on February 24.

On the other hand, Abbas Ansari was found to be meeting his wife illegally in Banda jail where he was lodged.

In both cases, the jail officials were found to be conniving with the inmates.

20230404-154201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elon Musk now gets busy counting fake, spammy accounts on Twitter

    CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee’s kin in coal smuggling case

    Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella commits suicide in Hyd

    President, PM greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day