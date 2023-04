Tightening the noose around dreaded criminals, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has released a list of most-wanted criminals who are on the radar of the state government. The rewards on their heads range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000.

As per the list, the criminals from Meerut zone are: Udham Singh, Yogesh Bhadora, Badan Singh alias Baddo, Haji Yakub Qureshi, Shariq, Sunil Rathi, Dharmendra, Yashpal Tomar, Amar Pal alias Kalu, Anuj Barkha, Vikrant alias Vicky, Haji Iqbal alias Bala, Vinod Sharma, Sunil alias Mooch, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva and Vinay Tyagi alias Tinku, Anil Chaudhary and Rishi Kumar Sharma of Agra Zone, Ejaz of Bareilly Zone, Anupam Dubey of Kanpur Zone.

The Lucknow zone list includes Khan Mubarak, Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi, Sanjay Singh Singhala, Atul Verma, Mu.Sahim alias Kasim, Prayagraj Zone’s Dabboo Singh alias Pradeep Singh, Sudhakar Singh, Guddu Singh, Anoop Singh,

Criminals from Varanasi zone comprise Mukhtar Ansari, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Vijay Mishra, Dhruv Singh alias Kuntu Singh, Akhand Pratap Singh, Ramesh Singh alias Kaka.

Gorakhpur Zone: Sanjeev Dwivedi alias Ramu Dwivedi, Rakesh Yadav, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, Rajan Tiwari, Rizwan Zaheer, Devendra Singh,

Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate: Sundar Bhati, Singhraj Bhati, Amit Kasana, Anil Bhati, Randeep Bhati, Manoj alias Aase, Anil Dujana.

Kanpur Commissionerate: Saud Akhtar, Commissionerate Lucknow’s Lallu Yadav, Bachchu Yadav and Jugnu Walia alias Harivander Singh.

Prayagraj Commissionerate: Bacha Pasi alias Nihal Pasi, Dilip Mishra, Javed alias Pappu, Rajesh Yadav, Ganesh Yadav, Kamrul Hasan, Javir Hussain and Muzaffar.

Varanasi Commissionerate: Abhishek Singh Honey alias Jahar, Brijesh Kumar Singh and Subhash Singh Thakur.

The STF and district police are keeping a close watch on the activities of the dreaded criminals. The 25 listed mafias include Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, Omprakash Srivastava alias Bablu, Sushil alias Mooch, serial killer Salim, Rustum and Sohrab and other notorious criminals.

