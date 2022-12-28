The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to add around 6,000 buses before the Maha Kumbh 2025.

This will be done in phases and the budget will be allocated accordingly.

The recent supplementary budget has already made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the purchase of buses by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The government spokesman said that by March next year, as many as 800 ordinary buses will be added to the existing fleet of 11,500 buses plying in the state.

Out of the 11,500 buses plying currently, around 8,600 are owned by the corporation and 2,400 are on contract. Some of the additional buses will be put on new routes, while remaining ones will be used in increasing frequency on existing routes.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore will be used to buy another 1,000 buses in 2023.

Sources in the corporation said that the state government will expand the fleet before 2025.

“Though the number of buses to be added has not been fixed as of yet, it could be around 6,000 or so,” said the spokesman.

