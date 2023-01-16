INDIA

UP govt to hold quiz competitions ahead of GIS-23

In a unique initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government will be organising a special quiz competition on February 4-5 for youth, ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-23.

Scheduled to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the quiz, ‘UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz’ will give students and the working professionals a chance to win prizes of up to Rs 4 lakh.

A government spokesperson said that the quiz, proposed to be organised under the guidance of Quiz Master Kushan Patel, will be held in three different categories: Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz (School).

‘Business Quiz’, a section of ‘UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz’, will mainly focus on questions based on the business world.

Likewise, India Quiz and India Quiz (School) to be held on the second day will have questions related to General Knowledge, Current Affairs and Business World.

India Quiz will be organised on February 5, in which there will be a written round in prelims. The team selected in this will be selected for the semi-finals and then for the final round.

The third category, India Quiz (School Level), too, will be held on February 5.

In this competition, 200 teams will be selected based on an online screening round. This will be followed by the semi-final and final rounds.

Finally, eight teams will be selected. A team must have a minimum of two members. This quiz competition will be organized only for school and college students from across the country.

