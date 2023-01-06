INDIA

UP govt to honour meritorious students of Class 1 to 3 every month

Students of Class 1 to 3 in government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will be honoured every month for excellence.

According to a state government press release, the selected students will be honoured in a ceremony in the presence of their parents and dignitaries. This is an attempt to enhance the quality of education and the ceremony will be known as ‘Nipun Samman’.

Students from Classes 1-3 will be eligible for the meritorious student award if they meet their Class’s proficient targets in Hindi and Mathematics. There will be assessment of children’s skilful efficiency using the ‘Nipun Lakshya’ app.

Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) trainees provide this assessment under the leadership of the principal, District Institute for Education and Training (DIET).

Parents and other dignitaries will be invited to the ceremony and a badge will be awarded to the deserving student. It also improves the association between the school and the community.

The significance of encouraging all children and their parents to help their children become skilled students and the school to become a capable school will be published and motivated.

The principal of DIET will prepare a roster for the current session (January to March 2023) in which schools will be allotted to all D.El.Ed trainees.

These trainees will visit the designated schools on the day of the assessment. Instructions are given to create the roster so that the assessment of the children on the ‘Nipun Lakshya’ app is completed once in all the districts’ schools from January to March.

In five working days per month, two D.El.Ed trainees will visit 10 schools (2 schools per working day). The trainees will assess children from Classes 1-3 using the ‘Nipun Lakshya’ app.

