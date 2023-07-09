INDIA

UP govt to install AED machines to provide aid to cardiac arrest patients

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government will be installing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all government buildings, malls, and other public places, including the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat, for providing necessary first-aid to a patient in case of a cardiac arrest.

The initiative, to be launched on August 1 this year, has been given clearance by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

In the first phase, the machine will be put up in Lok Bhavan, Indira Bhavan, Shakti Bhavan and the Secretariat Annexe.

A government spokesperson said that the AED or a shock machine, is to be placed near the patient’s heart for giving an immediate shock to the body which then helps the heart to start functioning, giving a person crucial additional time so that they can be taken to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The machine, he said, delivers primary medical aid to the patient through electric shocks administered at two places near the patient’s heart.

“This medical intervention is more effective than CPR, which is performed manually on the chest during a cardiac arrest. All doctors within the Secretariat, including those from Allopathic, Homeopathic, and Ayurvedic streams, and administrators of all buildings have been trained for the operation and use of the machine. The facility will benefit officers, employees and visitors at the secretariat,” the official said.

The decision to provide such machines in the government offices and other public places was taken with sudden cardiac arrest resulting in approximately 7 lakh deaths annually in India.

“In emergency situations, people are unable to provide immediate assistance to a patient and by the time medical help reaches the patient, precious time is lost. Therefore, immediate assistance is crucial in such cases because the chances of survival for a victim decreases significantly if help is not provided within the first 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest,” the spokesman said.

2023070936318

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP slams Nitish Kumar govt for releasing Anand Mohan and other...

    Battle for UP: Denied tickets, 2 BJP leaders to contest as...

    India summons Canadian high commissioner over posters naming Indian diplomats by...

    Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee two sides of same coin: Bengal BJP...