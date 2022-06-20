Individuals, real estate companies and government agencies in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow can now purchase sand and river sand directly from stockists for construction work in monsoon.

The Mining Department portal ‘Mine Mitra’, that will be to be launched soon, will enable direct buying and selling from July this year.

As mining and excavation in river basins is suspended in monsoon, the retail rates of sand and river sand shoot up during this period.

According to the government spokesman, the department has already started coordinating with collectors of two dozen districts where mining is done in significant quantities to meet the demand through the portal.

Officials said 169 land parcels for storing river sand and 89 parcels to stock up sand have been identified.

Before the monsoon sets in, the miners fence a vacant land parcel close to the road from all sides.

The minerals are excavated, transported and stocked at the land parcel that is colloquially called ‘dump’ to meet the demand from July to September.

Mining Department Secretary Roshan Jacob said, “We have already started work to get such storage grounds fenced. CCTV cameras will be installed, and a stock register will be maintained. Our officials will visit the dump to estimate the quantity of stock. Random inspections will be carried out to ensure transparency. We will also monitor the prices in the retail market.”

Besides increasing the storage capacity, the department will also display contact numbers, daily running stock and rates quoted by stockists on the ‘Mine Mitra’ portal.

Though large players are expected to benefit from the decision since they will be able to bear the transportation cost on getting an option of buying in bulk, the small ones will have to join hands.

The business is halting in monsoon because heavy vehicles engaged for excavating and transporting the minerals get stuck in mud as there are no roads in the river basin. It is only sand or mud.

