The Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘Swarojgar Yojana’ is giving wings to the youth in Uttar Pradesh.

Under this ambitious programme, the youth are being trained in various skill development programmes, helping them move towards self-reliance.

Mega camps are also being organised at the district level for the disbursement of loans to the beneficiaries of MSME, Swarojgar Scheme and ODOP.

Adityanath had launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana’ on August 11 to connect the youth with self-employment. Under the scheme, youth are encouraged towards self-employment by giving them loans from banks as well as other support. Under this programme, as many as 1,11,000 young men are also being trained in handicrafts.

The government has sanctioned loans worth more than Rs 7,500 crore to the beneficiaries of MSME, ODOP and PM Svanidhi schemes by organising camps in all the districts of the state since August 11.

A government spokesman said that more camps will be organised soon to provide benefits of the scheme to other youth of the state.

