INDIA

UP govt to plant 35 cr trees this year

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government, this year, will plant 35 crore trees as part of the annual plantation drive.

Minister of state for environment, forest and climate change (independent charge), Arun Kumar Saxena said that the preparations for the plantation will begin in March with soil work while the saplings will be grown in the nurseries.

Last year, there were 35 crore trees that were planted in the state – 25 crore in a day–under the ‘Vriksharopan Janandolan 2022’.

The government aims to increase the state’s green cover to 15 per cent by 2030 and ambitious plantation targets are being set every year since 2017.

According to the State of Forest Report (SoFR) 2021, 9.2 per cent of the total geographical area (GA) of the state has a green cover (which includes both forest cover and tree cover).

In 2013, it was 8.8 per cent of the state’s total GA.

Biennial report for 2021 showed an increase of 91 square kilometres in the green cover during 2019.

20230117-135402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Absconder arrested after 15 years in J&K’s Kishtwar

    2009 Pilatus deal case: Court refuses to cancel LOC against accused...

    Hubballi violence: Rioters tried to kill policemen; number of arrests rise...

    Battle for UP: More sons enter fray despite talks against nepotism