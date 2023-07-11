The Uttar Pradesh government will promote the idea of ‘planning for healthy babies’ among newly-wed couples.

The campaign called ‘Mission Ashirwad’ will focus on rural population and aims to promote the culture of preparing a woman’s body and husband’s mind for the responsibility that comes with child bearing.

A detailed order in this regard has been issued by principal secretary, health and family welfare, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma.

Besides outlining the plan of action, Sharma directed health officials that the youth constitute 25-35 per cent of the total population of UP.

He said that the population in question was in great need of guidance regarding the right age of marriage, health, nutrition and modern means of family planning.

Mission Ashirwad’ was envisioned with the same purpose, he said, and added that besides other health facilities, the mission will be launched this week on all functional health and wellness centres of the state.

“During this period, the couple would be counselled and encouraged to undergo a regular health check-up for elements like weight, hemoglobin, and blood pressure to ensure that the woman is healthy at the time of conception.

Couples will be advised to plan a child only after two years of marriage and given information on modern means of family planning.

The men will also be apprised of the economic burden of illness that may come with weak bodied mothers and babies.

“Misconceptions like sterilisation affects sexual abilities will also be dispelled,” said a medical officer.

They added that in the longer run, ‘Mission Ashirwad’ aims to cut down maternal mortality and infant mortality which are also linked to mothers’ health at the time of conception and during the pregnancy period.

