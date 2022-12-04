INDIA

UP govt to provide vocational training to school girls

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will help girls become self-reliant by providing vocational training to them in schools.

Training partners of the Skill Development Mission will offer training in related trades.

The initiative will start in the upgraded Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas of the state.

Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General of School Education, has issued an order directing Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas to ensure the participation of all girl students with this programme.

The order also states that meetings will be held to generate awareness about the value of vocational training at the community level.

This will be done with cooperation from the district school inspector, principal and district coordinator of Skill Development Mission, district basic education officer, and district coordinator of girl education.

According to Rajeev Yadav, Assistant Director of the Skill Development Mission, “A total of 54 Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas have been notified. Training in these schools will soon begin. The registration procedure has begun.”

“Under the programme, the responsibility to teach girls has been given to the training partners affiliated with us.”

