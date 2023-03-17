INDIA

UP govt to refurbish secondary schools, survey soon

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to conduct the baseline assessment and geotag survey of schools that need reconstruction, repair and renovation of the dilapidated buildings of the government and aided high school and intermediate schools.

A team of 1,405 surveyors will be roped in to carry out the survey of 6,895 schools in a massive exercise till March 25.

The analysis report will be uploaded on the Alankar UP mobile app.

According to the guidelines, schools will have to upload the building photo along with the portions that need repair, reconstruction or renovation on an online portal.

The survey is being undertaken to ascertain the actual infrastructural status of the secondary schools and perform gap analysis in order to transform the schools.

School buildings, which are 75 years old and are in a dilapidated state, will be given preference.

After the survey, selected schools will have to send a proposal to the secondary education department with a condition that they will share a matching grant for the makeover.

“It is the first time that the government has decided to give a new lease of life to secondary schools, particularly aided ones. District level committees will screen the applications in preferential order. The survey team will verify the demand of the school,” said an official spokesman.

There are several old magnificent government and aided school structures that now need immediate restoration.

The questionnaire for the schools includes availability of toilets, incinerators, hand washing unit, tiling in classrooms, condition of blackboard, green board in classrooms, desk and bench, boundary walls, electricity and laboratories.

20230317-084802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Airport gives real time data on waiting time, airlines ask...

    KK’s demise: Calcutta HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit

    FMX legend Robbie jumps off a building to present new jersey...

    Yogi after Modi — Half of UP says yes