The Uttar Pradesh government is launching a new initiative under which it will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make cities safer and ensure the holistic development of women, children, senior citizens and the physically challenged.

The integration of AI-based technology aims to achieve 100 per cent security for women, identify criminals, combat criminal activities, and provide prompt assistance to women and children during emergencies.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to prevent suicides.

The helpline number, 112, will play a crucial role in this, connecting both government and private CCTVs.

AI enabled surveillance system will issue a warning immediately after sensing suspicious gestures such as someone holding a bottle or glass containing acid, according to the government spokesman.

When a similar warning is received at the emergency helpline (dial 112), nearby police response vehicles (PRVs) would be directed to the scene to assist those needing help, and the local police station would be alerted too.

AI-based technology is also helpful in tracking stalkers, identifying drug peddlers near educational institutions, and monitoring as well as recording the activities of criminals accused of sexual exploitation who are on parole or bail.

The facial data of such individuals will be registered in the National Database, bolstering efforts to monitor their activities.

Besides, AI-based technology will be used to identify groups engaged in activities like smoking, traffic violations, and public drinking in areas frequented by women.

The technology is also useful in identifying those performing stunts on roads and locating missing persons through relevant databases. AI-enabled systems will also facilitate the analysis of road accidents, and identify the trend of suicide attempts on bridges, flyovers, and railway tracks, according to the handout.

