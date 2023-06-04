Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 4 (AINS) The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the withdrawal of injections of a particular batch number from all hospitals where they had been supplied.

This comes two days after 16 out of 50 women developed fever and shivering when the two antibiotic and one calcium injections were administered to them in the maternity ward of district women hospital here on Friday night.

The state government has sought a detailed report regarding the reaction of these injections.

Meanwhile, chief superintendent of district women hospital, Dr Jai Kumar, has constituted a three-member team to probe the cause of reactions.

Drug inspector Jai Singh confirmed that the vials of particular batches supplied by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited had been sent for tests.

He said the exercise for the withdrawal of these injections from various hospitals had begun. Dr Kumar confirmed that use of Amoxicillin injection acid batch number AB_193009, Gentamicin injection batch number UT 32 and use of Metoclopramide batch number MT 12249 had been put on hold in all district hospitals of the state.

Chief medical officer, Gorakhpur, Dr Ashutosh Dubey said all the women, who had complained of shivering and vomiting and hay fever, were now stable.

