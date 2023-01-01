The Yogi Adityanath government is launching a portal to help students pursuing graduation and postgraduation with Sanskrit as their main subject get employment opportunities.

The Rozgar portal will be launched by the UP Sanskrit Sansthan (UPSS).

UPSS director, Vinay Srivastava said, “Besides graduates in Sanskrit, people trained in yoga and astrology will also get employment opportunities through the portal.”

UPSS will also launch a ‘Grahe Grahe Sanskritam’ scheme in which Sanskrit scholars from various universities will reach out to people across the state to promote the language.

“The Sansthan will support Sanskrit institutions, upgrade infrastructure and adopt new technologies,” Srivastava said.

Senior administrative officer, UPSS, Dinesh Mishra said that those interested in learning Sanskrit could enrol for a 20-day course by giving a missed call on 9522340003.

Principal secretary, languages, Jitendra Kumar said UPSS should organise international conference to promote Sanskrit.

