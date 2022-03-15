INDIA

UP grants tax free status to ‘The Kashmir Files’

By NewsWire
0
19

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted tax free status to “The Kashmir Files”.

Earlier, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka had granted tax-free status to the movie.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files opened to a massive opening in the box office when it released this Friday.

Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight.

The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states. It also got the prime minister’s nod when the makers met him on Saturday.

Several legislators also sought that the film be granted tax exemption.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, on Monday night, saw the film and said that it was an honest description of the situation which forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee in 1990.

20220315-071405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.