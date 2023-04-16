INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Guard mowed down by SUV in freak accident

A parked SUV rolled and mowed down a 35-year-old security guard at the bungalow of a leading spices businessman in Mauni Ghat Azad Nagar area under the limits of Nawabganj police circle in Kanpur.

The family members of the security guard reached the bungalow and created ruckus and alleged he had been murdered.

Senior police officers, meanwhile, reached the spot and assured the agitated family members of a fair investigation manner and due action on the basis of evidence.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Mishra, a resident of Nawabganj.

The accident took place on Saturday when the guard was on duty at the Azad Nagar bungalow of Anurag Gupta, owner of a leading spice manufacturing company.

Station in-charge Nawabganj Pramod Kumar Pandey said during investigation, a CCTV camera was found installed at the incident site and police and forensic experts are scanning it.

“Going by preliminary findings, it came to the fore that the businessman had parked his SUV on a slope in the basement when he returned home after dropping his children at school,” said Pandey.

Aditya reached after some time, the official said and added, “To park his bike in the basement, he was taking it down the slope. The bike collided with the SUV and apparently the handbrake got released and it rolled down. Aditya got trapped between the car and a wall and suffered head injury and later succumbed at the spot,” he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

