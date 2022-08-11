States including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh top the list with maximum number of houses constructed under the government’s flagship urban housing scheme PMAY (U).

Housing for All is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by the government to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the country.

In 2017, the original projected demand was 100 lakh houses. Against this original projected demand, 102 lakh houses have been under construction. Further, out of these nearly 62 lakh houses have been completed.

As per a recent data of the Ministry of Housing, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with construction of over 10.5 lakh houses and Gujareat is at second position with over 6.83 lakh houses. Similarly, states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have recorded construction of 6.2 lakh and 4.8 lakh houses under the PMAY (U) scheme.

The Centre on Wednesday approved the continuation of its flagship housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) till the year 2024.

According to the ministry, the proposals of 40 lakh houses were received late (during the last 2 years of scheme) from the states/UTs which require another two years to complete them.

Therefore, based on the requests from the states/UTs, the Union Cabinet decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-U till the year 2024. Moreover, states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses.

The scheme is being implemented through four verticals including Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

While the Centre provides financial assistance, state government/UTs implement the scheme including selection of beneficiaries.

Till March 31, 2022, Central assistance and subsidy of Rs 1,18,020.46 crore has already been released and Rs 85,406 crore will be released till December 21, 2024 under the scheme.

