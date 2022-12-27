INDIA

UP: Hoarding banning leader goes up, comes down

NewsWire
Politics in Uttar Pradesh seems to be getting increasingly brutal.

For the first time ever, a hoarding was put up at the office of a political party declaring that another political leader was banned from entering it.

The hoarding put up at the Samajwadi Party (sp) office declared that the “entry of Om Prakash Rajbhar was banned in the office”.

The hoarding had been put up by Santosh Singh, former office bearer of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

However, as the news of the hoarding spread, the party leadership ordered its removal and the same was taken down.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) spokesman Arun Rajbhar, when asked to comment on the matter, said: “SP leaders have become frustrated and are getting desperate over the increasing popularity of Om Prakash Rajbhar and this incident is proof of it.”

He said that the incident was a proof of the SP’s “work culture” that is “anti-backward, anti-poor and marked by gonndaism”.

20221227-124605

