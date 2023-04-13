INDIA

UP home guard gets notice over transactions of Rs 54 cr from his bank account

A home guard posted at the district magistrate’s office in Shamli has received a notice from the Delhi income tax department seeking an explanation for a series of bank transactions to the tune of Rs 54 crore by quoting his PAN details.

The transactions had been going on since 2018, as per the notice.

Sompal Singh Malik has approached Shamli district magistrate Ravindra Singh for help.

The district magistrate spoke to the superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek regarding the matter, following which a complaint has been filed with the UP police cyber cell.

Malik is a resident of Kudana village in Shamli district and received the notice on April 9.

He then went to the New Delhi Income Tax office to show all his bank statements to the authorities and informed them that he only receives his salary through the bank.

“Officials of the income tax department told me that my PAN number has been linked to the account from which transactions of crores of rupees have been made”, said Malik.

20230413-091803

