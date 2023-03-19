An 11-year-old girl has been admitted to the city’s cantonment board hospital with brutal injuries

The doctors not only found torture marks on her body but also pieces of wood from her private parts.

The woman, who brought the girl to the hospital, claims that she adopted the minor. However, the police detained her after she could not give a satisfactory response to questions about the girl’s injuries.

The accused woman called Dr Sidharth Pandey and told him that the 11-year-old sustained minor injuries during a sibling fight.

The next morning, she visited the hospital with the girl and the doctors were shocked to find out the nature of the injuries.

Dr Pandey said, “An X-ray revealed several old and new injuries on her body, including her private parts. Following this, she was examined by a female gynaecologist who found pieces of wood in her private parts. The girl also had a fractured hand. In view of the injuries, we informed the police.”

The accused woman is a resident of an apartment in the Dhumanganj area of the city and her husband is a teacher at a prominent school.

The woman claimed that she had adopted the girl from a shelter home in Kanpur, but the girl has said that following her mother’s death and abandonment by her father, she was taken home by the accused.

The child also revealed that she was starved routinely and not given food for more than 14 days in a month, added Dr Pandey.

Sharing further details, Rajesh Maurya, SHO of Dhumanganj police station, said that the accused woman has been detained and is being questioned.

“Based on the findings of the questioning, we will take further actions,” he said.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Cantonment Board Hospital, he added.

