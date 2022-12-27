INDIA

UP hospital shut down after video of man being beaten goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

The UP health department has shut down a private hospital in Faizullaganj and started an inquiry against the staff after a video of a man being thrashed went viral on social media.

Three patients admitted there have been shifted to a government hospital.

A three-member committee under additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr A.P. Singh has been constituted for the investigation.

The video, said to be 15 days old, shows a young man being brutally beaten with a belt and pipe. The young man was pleading for help. A woman was seen threatening to teach a lesson to the young man by tying him up with a rope.

Dr Singh said, “We have found that the video was shot inside the hospital, therefore its functioning has been stopped till the investigation gets completed and the guilty can be identified. The hospital staff are saying that the man was a thief.”

However, even if he was a thief, they should have handed him over to the police, he added.

20221227-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad’s 17th century stepwell restored to its pristine glory

    NIA files charge sheet against 6 JMB members in terror case

    Vyapam case: CBI court awards 5 yrs rigorous imprisonment to three

    Amarinder Singh likely to be named NDA candidate for Vice President