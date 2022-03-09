HEALTHINDIA

UP hospitals to get back pre-pandemic status soon

By NewsWire
0
0

With Covid cases on the decline in the third wave, the health authorities have decided to restore non-Covid status of a few hospitals from the second week of March.

Currently, there are at least 13 hospitals which have designated Covid care facilities and are admitting coronavirus patients.

The total bed strength of all these hospitals taken together is nearly 2,000, including intensive care unit/ventilator and high dependency units.

According to the government spokesman, while KGMU, SGPGIMS RMLIMS, and one private hospital and government district hospital will continue to run Covid facility along with non-Covid services, the remaining hospitals will be asked to reserve a section with 3-4 beds each for Covid-19 patients and run non-Covid facilities as usual.

Presently, only 10 Covid patients are admitted at KGMU and a private hospital in Lucknow.

Chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal said, “The number of hospitals or beds will be reduced as per instructions from the government.

20220309-085004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.