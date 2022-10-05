INDIA

UP: Husband kills wife for talking over phone, commits suicide

A contractor allegedly killed his wife and later ended his own life by allegedly hanging himself at his residence in Lucknow’s Talkatora area, Police said.

The contractor was reportedly angry with his wife over her long telephonic conversation with a friend.

The contractor Kulwant Singh, 50, and his wife Pushpa Singh, 38, lived at Ketan Vihar with their two teenage sons.

The incident took place when the couple was alone in the house. The elder son had gone to study while the younger one was at a friend’s place.

On reaching home on Tuesday evening, the younger son found the two dead and raised an alarm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said that the woman was found dead with her head crushed and alongside, her husband’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

A grinding stone was also found on the floor. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

No suicide note was recovered from the site, he added.

“According to family members, the couple used to fight regularly over Pushpa’s long phone calls with a friend. Prima facie, it appears that the couple had a fight on Tuesday, when both the children were not at home and in a fit of rage, the man killed his wife before hanging himself. Further investigation is underway,” the ADCP said.

Kulwant’s nephew told Police that the couple was going through some relationship issues for the past one month and used to fight frequently over the same.

The younger son said, “My parents used to fight regularly, but we never imagined that something like this would happen. I left the house at around 10 a.m. to play at a friend’s place and came back to find them dead. I informed my aunt, who called up the Police.”

The couple’s bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

