INDIA

UP: Illicit relation between aunt-nephew leads to murder

An illicit relationship between an aunt and a nephew has led to the murder of a 32-year-old man who was shot dead by the two.

The woman was his wife who was in a relationship with the nephew. A senior police officer said that the deceased, Sandip, was a resident of Dahar village. On Thursday, Sandip went missing without a trace, after which his kin filed a complaint.

Based on suspicion, police questioned his wife Preeti, 28 and she confessed to the crime.

According to police, Preeti revealed that she was in a relationship with Johnny, 20, and they hatched a plan to get rid of Sandip.

Police then reached the crime scene and recovered the body. Later, the body was handed over to the kin after post mortem.

Aniruddh Singh, Superintendent of Police, said that a case under section 302 (murder) was registered against them based on the complaint by kin of the deceased.

Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is ongoing, he added.

