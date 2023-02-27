An inspector, posted formerly in Lucknow, has been accused of raping a woman in Vikas Nagar police station area.

The accused befriended the victim and called her to his house in Krishna Nagar where the inspector, in connivance with his wife, offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives and later filmed her in a naked state.

“Since he filmed the video, he kept blackmailing me and raping me while promising to delete the content. He raped me several times and performed unnatural sex with me. I got pregnant out of the relationship. He took away one-month-old baby and now he threatens to kill the child if I lodge any complaint against him. He is blackmailing me and raping me since then. He is well connected and so no one is ready to take my application and register a case,” the victim alleged.

She added that she was at the mercy of the accused and her life was at the risk.

DCP, North Qasim Abidi confirmed registration of the case against the inspector and his wife under the charges of IPC 376 (rape), 354 (B) (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and said the accused inspector was posted in Lucknow before his transfer to anti-corruption department.

He said a team has been formed to investigate the case.

20230227-084006