INDIA

UP inspector accused of rape, blackmail

NewsWire
0
0

An inspector, posted formerly in Lucknow, has been accused of raping a woman in Vikas Nagar police station area.

The accused befriended the victim and called her to his house in Krishna Nagar where the inspector, in connivance with his wife, offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives and later filmed her in a naked state.

“Since he filmed the video, he kept blackmailing me and raping me while promising to delete the content. He raped me several times and performed unnatural sex with me. I got pregnant out of the relationship. He took away one-month-old baby and now he threatens to kill the child if I lodge any complaint against him. He is blackmailing me and raping me since then. He is well connected and so no one is ready to take my application and register a case,” the victim alleged.

She added that she was at the mercy of the accused and her life was at the risk.

DCP, North Qasim Abidi confirmed registration of the case against the inspector and his wife under the charges of IPC 376 (rape), 354 (B) (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and said the accused inspector was posted in Lucknow before his transfer to anti-corruption department.

He said a team has been formed to investigate the case.

20230227-084006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prateek Yadav running fake companies, says complaint

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Housemates Archana, Gori get into verbal duel;...

    Battle for UP: Yadavs back with Akhilesh, after fling with BJP

    KIYG 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Games as competitions start