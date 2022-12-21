HEALTHINDIA

UP issues alert to check Covid variant

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state for the new variant of Covid.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, has instructed all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigil to keep the infection at bay.

“Health and Medical Education Department should start arrangements from investigation to treatment,” he said.

Pathak also instructed the CMOs to increase vigilance at airports. “Vigilance should be increased at the airport. People who have returned from infection-affected countries should be tested. Ensure that passengers coming from infection-affected countries are tested and checked,” Pathak said.

He asked the CMOs to identify passengers with other symptoms including cold and fever. He also asked that the passengers who have returned to UP should be advised to stay in home isolation for a few days.

“The Health Department should make a list of people who have returned from travelling abroad and monitor their health for 12 to 14 days. In case of any kind of problem, treatment should be made available to them,” he instructed.

20221221-175004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s Zhejiang reports 138 Covid-19 cases in latest resurgence

    118-yr-old woman gets corona vax in MP

    Australia’s Covid vaccination nearing milestone

    Delhi hospitals record surge in viral fever, dengue cases