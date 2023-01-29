INDIA

UP jail warder attacked by inmate on bail

The warder of Sultanpur jail was assaulted by an undertrial prisoner, who hit him with an iron rod at the gate of the jail.

Police said accused Rudra was lodged at the Sultanpur jail since October 2022 during which he had a dispute with warder Girish over use of mobile phone inside the prison.

In his complaint, Girish said Rudra wanted to get a mobile phone and use it in his cell.

“I had objected to this and shifted him to an isolation barrack. This left Rudra so enraged that after being released on bail on January 21, he returned to the prison gates on Saturday and attacked me as I came out of the prison compound,” Girish said.

Circle officer Raghvendra Chaturvedi said an FIR has been registered against Rudra and his unidentified aides.

