The jail warder of the Naini Central Prison near Prayagraj has been suspended after an inmate escaped form the city’s SRN hospital where he had been admitted for treatment.

Senior Superintendent at Naini Central Jail, P.N. Pandey, said Deepak Pal, 33, was suffering from vomiting and other problems. He was admitted to the SRN hospital on May 18 following the advice of doctors at the jail hospital.

Deepak was kept at the ward on the third floor of the old building and two cops were deployed there. It is reported that Deepak came out of the ward on pretext of taking a walk on Sunday and then fled.

Although the cops on duty, gave a good chase but failed to catch him.

According to reports, the escaped prisoner was arrested in March last year in a gang rape case.

Several teams of cops including SOG have been pressed into service to trace Deepak.

Pandey said jail warder Arjun Prasad who was in charge has been suspended for negligence.

Circle Officer (CO) Shahganj Satyendra Tiwari said an FIR has been lodged and efforts are on to catch the escaped prisoner.

