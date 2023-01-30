INDIA

UP: Jilted lover fires at girl, then ends life

An apparently jilted lover shot himself dead after allegedly opening fire at a 16-year-old girl near Manvi Bhanpur area under the Bachharayun police circle.

The critically injured girl is now battling for her life at a private nursing home in Meerut.

Initial probe findings revealed that the young man was probably angry with the minor girl for ‘speaking to some other man on the mobile’.

The incident occurred when the Class 10 student was on her way home to Salarpur in an e-rickshaw.

According to police, the girl was attacked by the accused, identified as Pavan Kumar, 18, when the e-rickshaw stopped near the railway crossing.

Kumar then shot himself dead, the police added.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe, said, “The girl suffered bullet injuries on her face. She was rushed to a government hospital in Gajraula where doctors, after providing her initial medical aid, referred her to a higher health facility in Meerut. Her condition is said to be critical.”

