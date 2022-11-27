A jilted lover shot dead a woman clerk in the UP state transport department when she refused to marry him.

The incident took place on November 11 but the body was recovered two weeks later.

According to police, the man, Sunny Kumar, had dumped her body in a forest, returned home and tried to shoot himself dead. He is currently unconscious and admitted to a hospital.

A police officer said the victim’s kin informed that on November 11, Sonika Som, left for her office at Bhainsali bus depot in Meerut on her scooty but did not return home.

Her family lodged a complaint with the police the same night, alleging that someone kidnapped Sonika.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC, and the police started an investigation.

“CCTV footage revealed that on November 11, Sonika parked her scooty at Sardhana and left with Sunny on his bike. He took her to a forest on the outskirts of Aterana. After 40 minutes, he came back alone to Sardhana and went to his house,” the police official said.

Soon after reaching his house, Sunny tried to shoot himself dead. His family rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the search for Sonika was on. Two weeks later, a woman’s body was found lying in the jungle near Aterana.

Sonika’s family identified her body, following which the police sent it for autopsy.

The victim’s family alleged that Sunny was creating pressure on Sonika to marry him. He committed the offence after she refused.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Keshav Kumar said, “Based on their complaint, section 302 (murder) of IPC has been added to the case of kidnapping, and Sunny Kumar has been named accused.”

