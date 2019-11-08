UP judge roughed up for working during lawyers’ strike

Barabanki, Nov 8 (IANS) About 50 lawyers in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh manhandled a judge and beat up his gunner and peon in his chamber on Friday.

The lawyers held the judge Sandeep Jain by the collar and hurled abuses at him, sources said.

The judge, who heads the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal in Barabanki has lodged a complaint against the lawyers.

Jain told reporters, “I was dictating a judgment in my chamber when a group of lawyers entered and told me that I should not work and join them in their protest. When my staff tried to record the incident on their mobile phones, the lawyers snatched their phones.”

The lawyers were on strike on Friday in support of their colleagues in Delhi.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the judge’s complaint has been received and the police were investigating the matter. “We will see if we can get any CCTV footage and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

–IANS

amita/prs