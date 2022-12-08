Uttar Pradesh Kinnar Akhara president Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kaushalyanand Giri aka Tina Maa has submitted her resume to the Mahanagar BJP leadership to contest urban local body polls for mayoral post.

Tina Maa, also a senior member of UP Kinnar Welfare Board, confirmed that she has submitted her resume.

Tina Maa said kinnars or transgenders are being kept in OBC category and since the mayoral seat of Prayagraj has been reserved for OBC, she has applied to contest the polls.

This was the first time when a member of Kinnar Akhara has wished to contest polls on BJP ticket in the upcoming urban local body polls.

She said that Kinnar community always talks about the betterment and development of all sections of society.

Referring to Gorakhpur case where Asha Kinnar had bagged mayoral seat in 2000, Tina Maa said “The entire society is my family as Kinnars do not have their own families. I will try and prove my best if BJP gives ticket to me.”

Tina Maa also praised the Yogi-led state government claiming that BJP government has given respect to transgender community and even formed state Kinnar Kalyan Board to protect their rights.

“I am appealing to the party leadership to give me a chance to prove myself. I have been connecting with the people of Sangam city since long and they are arriving in large numbers to express their faith in me,” she added.

