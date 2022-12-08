INDIALIFESTYLE

UP Kinnar Akhara chief wants Mayor ticket from BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Kinnar Akhara president Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kaushalyanand Giri aka Tina Maa has submitted her resume to the Mahanagar BJP leadership to contest urban local body polls for mayoral post.

Tina Maa, also a senior member of UP Kinnar Welfare Board, confirmed that she has submitted her resume.

Tina Maa said kinnars or transgenders are being kept in OBC category and since the mayoral seat of Prayagraj has been reserved for OBC, she has applied to contest the polls.

This was the first time when a member of Kinnar Akhara has wished to contest polls on BJP ticket in the upcoming urban local body polls.

She said that Kinnar community always talks about the betterment and development of all sections of society.

Referring to Gorakhpur case where Asha Kinnar had bagged mayoral seat in 2000, Tina Maa said “The entire society is my family as Kinnars do not have their own families. I will try and prove my best if BJP gives ticket to me.”

Tina Maa also praised the Yogi-led state government claiming that BJP government has given respect to transgender community and even formed state Kinnar Kalyan Board to protect their rights.

“I am appealing to the party leadership to give me a chance to prove myself. I have been connecting with the people of Sangam city since long and they are arriving in large numbers to express their faith in me,” she added.

20221208-141405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JK sees 105 new Covid cases, 66 recoveries

    Hope of breakthrough in decades old Naga peace talks before Christmas

    ED arrests 3 food mafias in money laundering probe

    ‘KBC 14’ contestant tells Big B how a train journey changed...