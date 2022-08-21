INDIA

UP lawyer booked for stalking woman judge

A woman judge in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh has lodged an FIR against a lawyer for allegedly harassing and stalking her, police said.

The lawyer allegedly followed the judge during her evening strolls and passed lewd remarks.

The judge, who is posted in Hamirpur and is unmarried, named lawyer Mohammad Haroon in her complaint with which she attached screenshots of his messages.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 354 (C) and 354 (D) of the IPC.

The woman judge alleged that the lawyer not only followed her on walks wearing matching clothes and shoes but also stared at her, peeped into her office through a hole in the wall and messaged her.

She further said that she had warned him several times but he did not mend his ways.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Anup Kumar said the case had been registered against the lawyer on the complaint of the judge and the matter is under investigation.

