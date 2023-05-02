A 60-year-old advocate has been duped of over Rs 1.51 lakh in the name of investment in a Malaysia-based company dealing in gold and diamond.

Vibhu Shankar, was contacted by a woman who identified herself as Chen Erin, an agent of the trading company.

She narrated some of the schemes of the company to the victim and asked him to invest the initial amount as Rs 1.51 lakh to get Rs 20 lakh as profit.

The woman also told the lawyer that her guru (mentor) Mike will do the trading as he had an expertise, and would charge Rs 7.3 lakh out of the total profit earned by the victim.

As the scheme sounded good, he transferred the amount to an account of a bank in Kolkata.

Soon, the victim found a message of earning Rs 20 lakh and he contacted Erin.

“She told me to pay Rs 7.3 lakh as a fee for her mentor and then only he would get the amount he had earned. I guessed that they were planning to cheat me and so I refused to pay the money,” he said.

SHO, Mahanagar, Prashant Mishra, said an FIR under the charges of IPC 420 (dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered and investigations had been initiated.

