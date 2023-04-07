A local lawyer, Waqar Ahmad, has lodged an FIR with Kareli police station against Irshad Ali a.k.a Phullu, Ashad Ahmad and four others accusing them of trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from him.

Swetabh Pandey, ACP (Kareli), said, “Ashad Ahmad is a close associate of jailed politician Atiq Ahmad and is carrying Rs 25,000 cash reward on his head”.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion).

As per reports, Himmatganj resident Waqar lodged the FIR stating that he had gone to visit his brother-in-law’s plot in Kareli.

Irshad Ali of Damupur, along with four others, arrived and claimed all the land belonged to him and Ashad. They demanded Rs 10 lakh to be paid to Ashad, in case Waqar wanted to do some construction on the land. When Waqar resisted, Irshad Ali allegedly pointed a pistol at Waqar’s forehead and threatened him with dire consequences.

20230407-090402