He got married at the age of 45, almost overnight, when he learnt that the Rampur urban seat had been reserved for women.

A Congress man at heart, Mamnoon Shah had been cast aside by his party so he married Sana Khanum two days before the last date of filing nominations and ensured a ticket for her from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Saturday, Sana Khanam, 36, carried the victory flag by winning the seat with 43,115 votes and defeating BJP candidate Dr Musarrat Mujeeb by 10,958 votes.

Incidentally, the Rampur chairman’s seat had remained with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the past two decades. It had always been senior SP leader Azam Khan’s stronghold and no one gave a chance to the newcomer.

While the BJP candidate got 32,157 votes, SP’s Fatima Zabi was relegated to a distant third with 16,269.

Shah told reporters, “For years I worked hard among people as a social worker and this time decided to take a plunge into active politics. But at the last moment, the seat which I aspired for, was reserved for women.”

Wasting no time to fulfil his “dream” one way or the other, he immediately decided to get married. “It all happened so suddenly. God directed my plans and I got my life partner who thought just like me,” he said.

“My purpose was to get a ticket for her as at the end of the day, we both share a common vision which is to serve the people,” he added.

But there were initial hiccups for the couple.

“The Congress refused to give the ticket to a novice. My well-wisher and friend Faisal Lala (AAP’s district president in Rampur) offered my wife the AAP platform and we agreed. We are happy that the people of Rampur showered their blessings on us,” Shah added.

Faisal Lala said, “Sana was an ideal candidate for AAP. We look for people who are honest, hardworking and can implement the party’s values.”

For Sana, who is a postgraduate and hails from Rampur, Saturday’s victory is the “biggest wedding gift from the voters”.

“I will now work to live up to their expectations,” she said.

