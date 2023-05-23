The Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta has issued a bailable warrant against the then principal secretary of Social Welfare Department, B.L. Meena.

The warrant has been issued for the official’s failure to appear before the Lokayukta court in an ongoing inquiry, secretary Lokayukta Anil Kumar Singh said.

At present Meena is posted as principal secretary, Cooperatives Department in the Uttar Pradesh government and the case happened in 2021.

Singh said, “B.L. Meena was summoned in a complaint case number 623-2021. Even after the order issued by Deputy Lokayukta Dinesh Kumar Singh, Meena did not appear in the court to cooperate in the ongoing inquiry.”

The Lokayukta had directed B.L. Meena to appear with evidence and reply to the charges made against him. But he did not appear before the Lokayukta, Singh added.

“Due to his non-cooperation, the Lokayukta issued bailable warrant against Meena. The Lokayukta has set bail amount of Rs 10,000. The Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, has been directed to serve the bailable warrant to Meena. The investigation in the case is continuing,” he said.

The Lokayukta had earlier issued notices to the senior officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department over the irregularities committed in the installation of the firefighting equipment in the community health centres.

