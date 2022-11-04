INDIA

UP madrasa board objects to ‘interference’

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board has expressed its reservation to the interference of officers of the education department in the day-to-day working of madrasas in the state, which has led to a situation of discomfort in these institutions.

Board chairman Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, said: “Officials of the state education department are not the competent authority to inspect the madrasas run by the department of minority welfare.

“After the formation of the minority welfare department in 1995, all work of the madrasas, managed by the education department till then, was transferred to the minority welfare department.

“Later, the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Act, 2004, was made through which the Uttar Pradesh Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition, Administration and Service Regulations 2016 were made. Since then, the district madrasa education officer became the district minority welfare officer.

“As per the arrangement made in the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act 2004 and Regulations 2016, neither inspection nor notice will be given to any madrasa by any officer of any department other than the minority welfare department.”

