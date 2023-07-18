INDIA

UP madrasa principal, nephew held for sodomising boy

NewsWire
0
0

The Bulandshahr police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested two persons, including a madrasa principal, for allegedly sodomising and holding captive an eight-year-old boy for nearly two months.

According to police, the victim is a native of Aligarh and was living at a madrasa in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr for the past two years. During the weekend, the boy visited a relative’s house in Bulandshahr, where he was spotted crying alone. Upon asking, he narrated his ordeal to the relatives who informed the police and registered a case against the accused.

Police found that the two had been sodomising the child for over two months and had threatened him to stay quiet.

ASP Aditya Bansal said: “On the basis of a complaint received, an FIR has been registered against Hafiz, 42, and his nephew Salman, 21, under section 377 (Unnatural Offences), 323 (assault), 504 (criminal intimidation), 506 and section 5/6 of Protection of Child Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. They are arrested and have been sent to jail. A detailed enquiry is underway to find if other students were also harassed at the madrasa.”

2023071740921

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    VHP, Bajrang Dal start helpline for Hindus

    Dolphin sanctuary in UP’s Chambal soon

    Take care of your teeth to boost brain health, ward off...

    Obscene remarks against Muslim women in Clubhouse chat: Delhi Police summons...