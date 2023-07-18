The Bulandshahr police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested two persons, including a madrasa principal, for allegedly sodomising and holding captive an eight-year-old boy for nearly two months.

According to police, the victim is a native of Aligarh and was living at a madrasa in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr for the past two years. During the weekend, the boy visited a relative’s house in Bulandshahr, where he was spotted crying alone. Upon asking, he narrated his ordeal to the relatives who informed the police and registered a case against the accused.

Police found that the two had been sodomising the child for over two months and had threatened him to stay quiet.

ASP Aditya Bansal said: “On the basis of a complaint received, an FIR has been registered against Hafiz, 42, and his nephew Salman, 21, under section 377 (Unnatural Offences), 323 (assault), 504 (criminal intimidation), 506 and section 5/6 of Protection of Child Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. They are arrested and have been sent to jail. A detailed enquiry is underway to find if other students were also harassed at the madrasa.”

